Schefter believes 49ers will lose Greenlaw, Hufanga in free agency

The 49ers already made one difficult decision this offseason, and more could follow.

After agreeing to trade star wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, San Francisco soon could make other cost-cutting decisions in order to alleviate the team's financial burden for the 2025 NFL season and future years.

ESPN's Adam Schefter discussed on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Adam Schefter Podcast," why the 49ers will have more difficult decisions to make this offseason, including letting linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga walk in free agency.

"I think the 49ers have either 11 or 12 draft picks and they're going to have to hit on some of these picks and have these guys come in on rookie contracts for the financial relief, not to mention the talent boost that they provide," Schefter explained. "Because the 49ers are going to have to make a number of [cuts] this year. They're going to lose talent in free agency. Talanoa Hufanga is going to be gone. Dre Greenlaw, I think, is going to be gone. They're going to lose a lot of talent in free agency. They're going to have to make cuts here to get under the salary cap in the coming week.

"I think this is the start, the start, of what's going to be a busy offseason in San Francisco, with San Francisco shedding salary and trying to rein in some of the costs that they've built up from other years. This was the first move, it won't be the last move."

The 49ers brass, including president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, have been vocal about their desire for Greenlaw to return this offseason, but have not spoken much publicly about Hufanga returning, who, like Greenlaw, is hitting unrestricted free agency after missing most of the 2024 season due to an injury.

In Schefter's opinion, both players likely will be playing elsewhere next season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast