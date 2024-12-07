How Greenlaw, Hufanga are impacting 49ers with returns imminent

Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw are making their way back onto the field but their energy already has been making a difference on the 49ers practice field.

Hufanga practiced throughout the week with a club-type cast on his right wrist and has been listed as a limited participant on the injury report, along with Greenlaw, who is returning from an Achilles injury.

The All-Pro safety is set to return Sunday when the Chicago Bears come to town, while Greenlaw is slated to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Rams a few days later on "Thursday Night Football."

“Those guys have so much energy and they bring so much just having him out there, it’s cool,” defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen said on Thursday. “It’s good to see those guys back. I think they’re excited and we’re all feeding off of that.”

It has been a challenging season for the 49ers' defense which has been without many of its starters during the first 12 games. Hufanga and Greenlaw could give San Francisco the jolt it needs.

Hufanga, who returned from an ACL injury that occurred in the middle of the 2023 season, suffered the wrist injury in Week 5 after playing in just two games.

“I feel good,” Hufanga said on Thursday. “I got to run around today, trying to stay in shape as best I can. Super excited for sure. I just had to stay positive through it, because at some point I knew I was going to make my return.”

The two defenders have supported each other during their recoveries, which has helped keep their spirits high.

“Every time I get out on the field I call him ‘Big Play,’ ” Hufanga said, referring to Greenlaw. “He always looks back and says, ‘I see you 2-9.’

Sorensen has been pleased with how the veteran defenders have looked on the field and believes their energy alone has helped the 49ers during practice.

“He’s looked good,” Sorensen said of Greenlaw. “I think he feels good. I think with him it’s day-to-day in hoping that he feels good today and then he feels better tomorrow and we’ll see. But he looks good. I think he’s enjoying it, being back out there. He looks great. He looks like Dre.”

