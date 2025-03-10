NFL Free Agency

Report: Ex-49ers RB Mitchell, Chiefs agree to free-agent contract

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell appears to have found a new home.

Mitchell and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a free-agent contract worth up to $3.5 million, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday, citing sources.

The 49ers selected Mitchell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Louisiana product had a breakout rookie season, rushing for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Injuries limited Mitchell to 16 games and two starts between the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons. He missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a hamstring injury he initially sustained during training camp.

The 26-year-old Mitchell was a diamond in the rough for the 49ers in 2021, but he finishes his tenure in San Francisco with 1,523 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Now, Mitchell looks to help the defending AFC champion Chiefs return to the Super Bowl.

This article tagged under:

NFL Free Agency
