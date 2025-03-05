ESPN lists four 49ers players among top-100 NFL free agents

The 49ers have plenty of holes to fill after a lackluster 2024 NFL season, in which they finished a playoff-less 6-11 and last in what was an up-for-grabs NFC West. And while San Francisco might seek external additions to improve the roster, the franchise still must address its current free agents on the market.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote a column about the current offseason's top-100 NFL free agents. Four 49ers players cracked Bowen’s list, and he explained why in great detail.

8. Charvarius Ward, CB

"Ward has the man coverage ability to press or pedal off the ball, along with the backfield vision to make plays in zone," Bowen wrote. "He posted career-best numbers in 2023, with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups. Although he didn't have the same on-the-ball production last season -- zero picks and five pass breakups in 12 games played -- Ward's experience and technique could upgrade any secondary."

13. Dre Greenlaw, LB

"Greenlaw played in only two games last season (Weeks 15-16) after tearing an Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII," Bowen wrote. "At full strength -- which he is expected to be in 2025 -- he has the traits to make an impact in any defensive scheme as an off-ball defender. Greenlaw is a rangy linebacker with the pursuit speed to track ball carriers and the coverage awareness to close throwing windows. He had back-to-back seasons of 120-plus tackles in 2022-23, and he added 1.5 sacks in 2023.

17. Talanoa Hufanga, S

"Injuries have limited Hufanga to 17 games over the past two seasons," Bowen wrote. "However, the former All-Pro is a natural disruptor when he's healthy. In 49 career games, Hufanga has 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 1 defensive touchdown. He is at his best in a defined coverage scheme that allows him to play in split-field alignments and spin down to roam the front."

39. Aaron Banks, G

"An MCL injury ended Banks' season in Week 13," Bowen wrote. "At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, the 2021 second-round pick is built for a gap run scheme, and he has the strength to anchor against interior bull rushers. His 69.0% run block win rate last season ranked 46th among guards.”

There you have it.

Bowen believes Ward, Greenlaw, Hufanga and Banks are high-impact players worthy of consideration for retainment from the 49ers.

San Francisco’s 2025 roster makeup will be up to president of football operations/general manager John Lynch to architect. And after he just agreed to trade fan-favorite and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, so don’t be surprised if the 49ers move on from anyone included in Bowen’s list.

