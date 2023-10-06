Football fans react as police search for people involved in recent fight at Levi's Stadium

Two fans are now facing a ban from Levi’s Stadium after a recent brawl amid thousands of football fans. Authorities are looking for a man and woman who authorities are trying to identify with the public’s help.

The announcement comes at the heels of this weekend’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys.

One person was arrested shortly after a fight last month at Levi's Stadium.

NBC Bay Area spoke to several football fans Friday and gave their thoughts.

“I absolutely agree with it because this is about fun loving rivalry’s like we give each other hard times every year and for somebody to act like that, they don’t need to be around,” said Dustin Gragg of Midland, Texas.

Cragg is a Cowboys fan While his friend Mike Sanchez is a 49ers fan. The two men flew in from Texas for the big game Sunday in Santa Clara.

“Both teams doing as good as they are with the rivalry, this was one game we had to come out here and make it,” Sanchez said.

In a joint statement Friday night, Levi's Stadium and Santa Clara police said they have “zero tolerance for violence of any kind.” They added that anyone “engaging in violence will be ejected from the stadium and potentially face a ban from future events and legal consequences—just as these perpetrators did."

But some local fans said it was not too convincing.

“Me honestly, I wouldn't feel safe. Honestly with the whole history between them, there’s going to be fights no matter what honestly, I would rather stay,” said Randy Perez of San Jose.

Santa Clara police say apart from the ban, the man and woman they are looking for can face assault charges. They are hoping the community will help them learn if the fans are local or visiting from somewhere else.