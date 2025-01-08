Warner jokes Purdy will buy chains, cars with expected 49ers contract

Fred Warner has jokes.

The star 49ers linebacker made fun of teammate Brock Purdy on Monday about the potentially massive contract extension the third-year NFL quarterback presumably will be offered by San Francisco at some point this offseason.

“Yeah, I think the first thing he’ll do is buy a bunch of chains, cars, houses -- do the whole thing,” Warner hilariously told reporters about Purdy. “But nah, I think he’s for sure built the exact, right way, and I couldn’t think of anybody else right now that you’d want to give that amount of money to than him, because he is built the exact, right way.”

You never know.

Purdy heard about Warner’s comments when talking to reporters a few minutes later and humorously denied his teammate’s claims … but left the door open for interpretative speculation.

“If that does happen, I’ll deny that,” Purdy said with a grin before saying, “No.”

Keep in mind, we’re talking about this guy.

QB1 on site like .com 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VdlY4AmfLu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 8, 2023

Yeah. The signal-caller’s closet rivals fellow NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins in terms of drip.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Nevertheless, Purdy, entering the final year of his rookie deal, is on the books for $1.1 million in base salary for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, which will be his third consecutive as the 49ers’ full-time starter. The 25-year-old is expected to be offered and to sign a massive contract extension with San Francisco this offseason worth around $50 million.

Despite San Francisco’s 6-11 finish, Purdy remains optimistic about the future of the franchise and his part in it. As detailed by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan, Purdy told reporters “I want to be here in San Francisco,” and hopes the contract negotiation process with 49ers staff -- primarily president of football operations and general manager John Lynch -- is quick and private.”

For now, Warner is letting the jokes fly.

But really, don’t expect a potentially very-rich Purdy to show up to 49ers training camp in a spaceship with a trillion-dollar watch on -- it’s just not his M.O.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast