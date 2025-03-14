49ers star Warner posts touching farewell to ‘brother' Greenlaw

Fred Warner had an emotional social media tribute for his former 49ers teammate Dre Greenlaw.

The tandem became one of the elite inside linebacker duos in the NFL during their six seasons together in San Francisco, prompting Warner to post a heartfelt farewell on Instagram.

Greenlaw inked a new three-year contract with the Denver Broncos earlier this week, ending his 49ers tenure.

As the league’s free-agency period opened, San Francisco made a series of cost-cutting decisions to free up enough salary-cap space to eventually re-sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a contract extension.

First, longtime wideout Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders. Now, Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Javon Hargrave, Charvarius Ward, Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins all parted ways with the organization for more lucrative contracts elsewhere.

Greenlaw was selected with the No. 148 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and became one of the emotional leaders in the San Francisco locker room. The 27-year-old appeared in only two games during the 2024 season as he recovered from a torn Achilles sustained in Super Bowl LVIII.

Warner and the rest of the organization won’t forget Greenlaw’s impact anytime soon, but now they’ll have to turn their attention toward preparing for the start of the 2025 NFL season.

