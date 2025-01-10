Warner states he won't need offseason surgery on fractured ankle

The injury bug was unkind to the 49ers throughout their disappointing 2024 NFL season, but there is a glimmer of hope for 2025.

Fred Warner, who played with a fractured ankle since San Francisco's Week 4 win over the New England Patriots, will not need surgery on his ankle this offseason (h/t KPIX TV's Matt Lively).

Warner sustained the injury in the first half of San Francisco's 30-13 win over New England on Sept. 29 at Levi's Stadium and didn't play the final two quarters. But he returned to action the following week and didn't miss a beat the rest of the way.

The All-Pro linebacker played 13 contests with the injury.

He received painkilling injections to push through and close out the season, and even when the 49ers officially were eliminated from playoff contention and pride was the only thing left to play for, an injured Warner still refused to sit.

“It’s something I deal with every game,” Warner said back in November. “I get on that table before the game and get it shot up every single game just to be able to roll.

“But it’s not an excuse. It’s what it is. It’s the NFL. You’re not going to be healthy. You got to go out there and find ways to execute and play at a high level and to win every single week.”

Fast-forward a month later, and the thought of missing a game never crossed Warner's mind.

“I could never,” Warner said ahead of the 49ers' Week 17 loss to the Detroit Lions. “I’m for sure going to be playing. I think there’s an integrity to the game, an integrity to your team that if you are able and willing that you have to be out there with that 49ers red on you, out on that field regardless of the situation.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 49ers' 2024 season didn't live up to expectations, and the team's defensive performance as a whole was notably underwhelming compared to the unit's standards over the past several years.

While injuries played a part in that, San Francisco at least has one less injury recovery process to worry about as Warner is expected to be fully ready to go with a vengeance in 2025.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast