Warner excited Saleh's ‘contagious' energy returning to 49ers

ORLANDO, Fla., — The 49ers' biggest impact move of the 2025 NFL offseason thus far is former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's return to the Bay Area, and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner believes the coach’s presence will have a powerful effect.

“It means a lot,” Warner said. “Obviously coach Saleh has been amazing for us and for myself as a young player. So it will be interesting, being the old guy now, myself, being with him again. It’s going to be fun though.”

Saleh was the defensive coordinator when San Francisco selected Warner in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Not only did the coach influence Warner's development, he also believed that the BYU product had what it would take to be the captain of the defense, while wearing the “green dot” on his helmet.

Even though it’s been four seasons since Saleh was a coach for the 49ers, Warner shared that his level of enthusiasm for the game hasn't faltered at all. DeMeco Ryans carried on the energetic sideline tradition for two seasons from 2021 to 2022, and Warner can’t wait for the energy to return.

“It’s contagious,” Warner said of Saleh's energy. “You see it. Him, DeMeco, that was a big part of why we were so successful, and obviously the teaching portion of it all, and making sure that we are all on the same page, it’s going to be good to get him back.

“He FaceTimed me. We chatted a little bit. It was good to see him. I’m sure he is super excited. He showed his excitement when we were talking on the phone. We have an opportunity to do something special this year.”

One piece of the 49ers' defense that could have an equally influential effect is the presence of Dre Greenlaw on the field along side of Warner. While the All-Pro doesn’t make roster decisions, he jokingly admitted to campaigning for his teammate’s return.

“Since the day it all ended, that’s been my goal,” Warner said with a laugh. “I’ll let them handle that and hopefully we can keep him.”

The 49ers' defense that has been known for being one of the NFL's top units had a challenging 2024 campaign. Warner believes that the group has the potential to return to its stifling ways with the help of Saleh at the helm.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Just getting back to being dominant,” Warner said. “That’s just what I’m used to, and it’s going to take a lot of hard work and effort, but I know we are capable of doing it.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast