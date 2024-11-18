Smith drops Steph's ‘night night' on 49ers in Seahawks' stunning win

Geno Smith gave the Bay Area a taste of its own medicine Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback scrambled for a 13-yard game-winning touchdown against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, and he dropped Steph Curry's customary "night night" celebration on the Faithful.

Curry made the "night night" celebration famous during the Warriors' run to the 2022 NBA championship, and the gesture has gone global.

Smith got the last laugh Sunday, helping the Seahawks beat the 49ers 20-17 to keep their playoff hopes alive while putting a serious dent in San Francisco's postseason aspirations. The Seattle quarterback said after the game it was the perfect place to drop the "night night" celly.

Geno Smith on his Dubs’ Steph Curry put-them-to-sleep celly at end of his rallying #Seahawks past the 49ers: “In the Bay. Got to do it.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/rcnMrjQDXw — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 18, 2024

Both teams are 5-5, but the 49ers dropped to last place in the NFC West by virtue of losses to all three divisional rivals.

If the 49ers don't run the table the rest of the campaign, Smith might have said "night night" to San Francisco's season.