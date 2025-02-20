Kittle reveals where he wants 49ers to focus in 2025 NFL Draft

The 49ers must nail their 2025 NFL Draft after missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record this past season.

Fortunately for the franchise, star San Francisco tight end George Kittle has an idea of where his team can aim to improve.

"If the Super Bowl showed anything, if you have a really good offensive line and a really good defensive line, it doesn't matter what the other team has,” Kittle told USA Today’s Mackenzie Salmon on Tuesday for “Sports Seriously.” “It just doesn't matter. So if your offensive line is dominant, and your defense line is dominant, it doesn't really matter."

Super Bowl LIX taught the football world a lot.

As Kittle said, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was made possible in the trenches.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes never was comfortable in the pocket and was sacked six times. Conversely, Eagles signal-caller and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts had all day to operate, while running back and new NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley didn’t even have to surpass 60 rushing yards. After all, Philadelphia led 34-0 with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Rightfully so, Kittle wants the 49ers to incorporate some of that.

“That's my goal,” Kittle told Salmon. “That has always been my goal. Let's line up the best five offensive guys on the line with a tight end, and let's run the hell out of the football and let’s protect. Or on the D-line, let's get another defensive tackle or someone to pair with Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd and let Fred Warner run free out there and put less pressure on our DBs."

Five of Philadelphia’s six 2024 NFL Pro Bowl selections – defensive tackle Jalen Carter, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson and center Cam Jurgens – were linemen.

The trenches-heavy formula couldn’t have worked better for the Eagles, and Kittle only can hope the 49ers follow Philadelphia's championship ways during the upcoming draft with the No. 11 overall pick.

