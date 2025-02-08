Kittle confirms his agent has discussed a new contract with 49ers

Star tight end George Kittle has made it known he wants to remain with the 49ers for the rest of his already illustrious NFL career.

“I want to be a Niner for my entire career,” the eighth-year San Francisco veteran told reporters on Jan. 6. “I love wearing the Red and Gold. And, whatever the front office wants to do, I’m all ears.”

Well, the ball might finally be rolling on that front.

Kittle appeared on the “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams on Thursday at Radio Row in New Orleans and was pressed into updating the Faithful on where his contract negotiations with the franchise lay.

“I would love to,” Kittle reiterated about wanting to retire as a 49er before briefly discussing his contract negotiations with the franchise. “I think there’s been talking. I think we’re all on the same page.”

Here's the clip of George Kittle confirming contract talks with 49ers.



“Waiting on them… I think there’s been talking”



Added that his agent handles that.



via @UpAndAdamsShow

The six-time Pro Bowler has spent his entire career in the Bay and will be an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

Kittle, twice an All-Pro, has collected 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns and is proudly a physical blocker. Besides being one of star quarterback Brock Purdy’s top targets, Kittle is extremely available -- a rarity across sports nowadays -- and has played 14-plus games in seven of eight seasons.

San Francisco has much on its plate this offseason with Purdy’s future needing sorting and some difficult roster decisions looming after the 49ers finished an NFC-West worst 6-11 during the 2024 NFL season. However, Kittle has been nothing but electric, reliable and a fan favorite for San Francisco, making what the 49ers should do about his future crystal clear.

“I have no idea,” Kittle told Adams when she asked “What’s taking so long?” for a deal to be finalized. “I just work here. My agent does that stuff.”

Kittle has done and continues to do a lot of work for the 49ers. San Francisco would be unwise to let his expiring contract turn into another Brandon Aiyuk-type of situation, as last offseason wasn’t the most relaxing for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and president of football operations and general manager John Lynch.

