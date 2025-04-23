Kittle sternly refutes report about 49ers contract extension

George Kittle took matters into his own hands to clear up rumors about his 49ers future.

After Kittle did not attend San Francisco's voluntary team workout on Tuesday, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported in a story on Wednesday that Kittle's absence is contract-related and that the veteran tight end wants to become the highest-paid in the NFL at his position.

"[Brock] Purdy showed up for the start of 49ers OTAs, while star teammate George Kittle did not," Russini wrote. "Kittle wants to become the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, per a league source. Trey McBride reset the market earlier this offseason; the 25-year-old inked a four-year, $76 million pact with Arizona.

"San Francisco’s offers to Kittle have thus far been rebuffed, and the two sides remain apart as Kittle, who will be 32 in October, enters the final year of his deal. I’m told no trade request has been made, but other teams are keeping an eye on it."

Kittle took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to directly refute Russini's report.

Your source is incorrect — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 23, 2025

😂 me! — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 23, 2025

It's unclear if Kittle is refuting Russini's entire report or specifically that his absence is contract-related, but the star tight end made it clear that something is amiss.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco pointed out on Tuesday, Kittle historically does not attend these voluntary workouts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Brock Purdy and Fred Warner are among the veterans who have reported for phase one of the 49ers offseason program. George Kittle told me late in the season that he generally does not come for the first few weeks before the on-field work begins. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 22, 2025

San Francisco president of football operations/general manager John Lynch was asked about the ongoing contract negotiations with Kittle at his pre-NFL draft media availability on Tuesday and if he expects Kittle to attend Phase 2 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in late-May.

“We'll see on that," Lynch said. You know, these things are voluntary right now, but again, with that we've had good communication, good talks, and we'll see where that goes.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast