Kittle wants to stay with 49ers for life, open to contract extension

A longtime 49ers star doesn’t want to go anywhere.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle, who just finished up his eighth NFL season, wants to remain with the only franchise he has ever known. He told reporters Monday he's open to a contract extension with the 49ers when asked about his future in the Bay.

“I said it yesterday, I want to be a Niner for my entire career,” Kittle said. “I love wearing the Red and Gold. And, whatever the front office wants to do, I’m all ears.”

The 49ers selected Kittle out of Iowa with the No. 146 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, the 31-year-old has been one of the league’s best tight ends; over 113 career games, Kittle has racked up 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Despite San Francisco’s 6-11 finish during the 2024 NFL season, Kittle made 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. Keep in mind, Kittle endured more defensive attention this campaign, as fellow big-time targets such as wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Christian McCaffrey missed most games with season-ending injuries, thus minimizing quarterback Brock Purdy’s All-Star arsenal.

Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2020 and enters the last year of that deal in 2025.

The star tight end, like Purdy, is worthy of a contract extension. The tight end is a fan favorite among the Bay Area Faithful and has reached the NFL Pro Bowl five times with two All-Pro selections. Kittle also is routinely available, only playing less than 14 games in a season once in his career -- he played eight games in a forgetful COVID-19-impacted 2020 season.

Whether Kittle will receive a contract extension is unknown. However, the lifelong 49ers star has done his part and would be more than happy to hammer something out.

