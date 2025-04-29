George Kittle

 Social media reacts to Kittle, 49ers agreeing to new contract

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

George Kittle and the 49ers have agreed to a new four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, keeping the tight end in San Francisco through at least the 2029 NFL season.

Given the sudden announcement of the mammoth deal, plenty of Kittle’s teammates and others around the NFL took to social media Tuesday morning to express their joy.

The new contract makes Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the league, with an average salary of $19.1 million a year, slightly higher than the Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride.

Inking Kittle to a new contract accomplished one of San Francisco’s big offseason goals as the franchise now turns to signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a new extension.

The 31-year-old was part of the first draft class of the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era, getting selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. While somewhat underrated coming into the draft, Kittle has established himself as one of the all-time greats.

Through eight NFL seasons, Kittle has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns, the most receiving yards of any tight end in 49ers history. He also holds the three highest single-game totals in 49ers history for a tight end.

Now he is set to remain in the red and gold for likely what will be the remainder of his NFL career.

This article tagged under:

George Kittle
