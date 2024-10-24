49ers practice report: Deebo, Kittle limited in return

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — One day closer to the 49ers' "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Dallas Cowboys, the team is getting healthier.

There still are several players who will miss the Week 8 contest, including running back Christian McCaffrey and safety Talanoa Hufanga, but both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle returned to practice on Thursday.

Deebo’s putting in work at practice 💪 pic.twitter.com/liDg76Gygt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 24, 2024

The foot seems OK 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikSWEwgSsb — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 24, 2024

Samuel, who only was on the field for four offensive plays in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was released from the hospital on Tuesday and sat out practice on Wednesday before his return in Thursday’s session.

Kittle played nearly the entire game in Week 7, or 58 of the offense’s 63 snaps. The next day, coach Kyle Shanahan reported the injury as a foot sprain and the All-Pro sat out of Wednesday’s practice. Kittle’s participation hints he will be available for Sunday night’s game.

Still absent from practice was wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who has dealt with a hip injury suffered in the 49ers' Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The probability that the physical wide receiver will play again before the bye week now is much less likely after missing Thursday’s practice.

Running back Jordan Mason was seen in a blue non-contact practice jersey, as he has been, since suffering a shoulder injury in Seattle, but during the early portion of practice open to media, the ruling back was participating in all of the individual work.

Here is the full practice report for both teams:

49ers

Did not participate

K Jake Moody (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

DL Kevin Givens (groin)

Limited

WR Deebo Samuel (illness/wrist)

TE George Kittle (foot)

S George Odum (knee)

WR Chris Conley (ankle)

RB Jordan Mason (shoulder)

DE Nick Bosa (elbow)

Full Participation

LT Trent Williams (rest)

Dallas Cowboys

Did not participate

K Brandon Aubrey (non-injury)

LB Micah Parsons (ankle)

CB Daron Bland (foot)

TE John Stephens (knee)

LB Nick Vigil (foot)

Limited

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder)

WR Ryan Flournoy (ankle)

Full Participation

CB Caelen Carson (shoulder)

LB Marist Liufau (shoulder)

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist)

