George Kittle

Report: 49ers ‘not optimistic' Kittle will play vs. Seahawks

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers could be without their star tight end when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle is unlikely to play in the Week 11 game as he deals with a hamstring injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing sources. Schefter also reported, citing sources, that the 49ers "want to see how Kittle is feeling pregame before making any final decisions," but San Francisco is "not optimistic" the tight end will be able to go.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Kittle currently is listed as questionable for the NFC West matchup, and despite taking part in a limited practice session Friday, it appears as if his chances of suiting up Sunday are slim. His presence certainly would be missed by the 49ers' offense -- Kittle leads San Francisco in touchdowns (seven), targets (53), receptions (43) and receiving yards (560) during the 2024 NFL season.

But playing without one of their star players is nothing new for quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers, who have dealt with a rash of injuries in 2024 en route to a 5-4 record through nine games. The 49ers are 7-11 all time without Kittle, per StatMuse, and he also missed San Francisco's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers can't afford another loss to a division rival, so they'll need the rest of the offense to step up if Kittle can't play.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey Nov 15

Five 49ers to watch in Week 11 NFC West showdown vs. Seahawks

49ers Injury Report Nov 15

49ers-Seahawks injury report: Kittle questionable; Metcalf good to go

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

George Kittle
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us