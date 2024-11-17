Report: 49ers ‘not optimistic' Kittle will play vs. Seahawks

The 49ers could be without their star tight end when they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

George Kittle is unlikely to play in the Week 11 game as he deals with a hamstring injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing sources. Schefter also reported, citing sources, that the 49ers "want to see how Kittle is feeling pregame before making any final decisions," but San Francisco is "not optimistic" the tight end will be able to go.

49ers TE George Kittle, who is questionable for Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Seahawks, per sources.



The 49ers want to see how Kittle is feeling pregame before making any final decision, per sources. But they are not optimistic that their… pic.twitter.com/MuBn2Suh9l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2024

Kittle currently is listed as questionable for the NFC West matchup, and despite taking part in a limited practice session Friday, it appears as if his chances of suiting up Sunday are slim. His presence certainly would be missed by the 49ers' offense -- Kittle leads San Francisco in touchdowns (seven), targets (53), receptions (43) and receiving yards (560) during the 2024 NFL season.

But playing without one of their star players is nothing new for quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers, who have dealt with a rash of injuries in 2024 en route to a 5-4 record through nine games. The 49ers are 7-11 all time without Kittle, per StatMuse, and he also missed San Francisco's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

The 49ers can't afford another loss to a division rival, so they'll need the rest of the offense to step up if Kittle can't play.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast