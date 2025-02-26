Lynch envisions Kittle playing entire NFL career with 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS — There figures to come a time this offseason when the 49ers take a step toward making sure tight end George Kittle never plays for another NFL franchise.

“We’ve already talked about it: We want George to retire a Niner,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Kittle, 31, is scheduled to enter the final year of his contract. He is under contract for the upcoming season with a base salary of $14.4 million.

But Lynch indicated that the sides expect to get together at some point in the coming months to get Kittle signed to another long-term contract extension to prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent a year from now.

“He’s a Niner through and through,” Lynch said of Kittle. “I want that to become a reality. I think the only thing on that is timing. That’s no different from what I’ve told George and his agent.

“There are some other things we’re focused on. George is certainly there, but that’s something we all want to see become a reality, including George.”

At the conclusion of the season, Kittle expressed his desire to begin and end his NFL career with the 49ers.

“I love wearing the Red and Gold," he said on Jan. 6. "And whatever the front office wants to do, I’m all ears.”

The most pressing issues for the 49ers are determining the fate of wide receiver Deebo Samuel, whom the club gave permission to seek a trade, and signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a new contract.

After those situations are settled, the 49ers will turn their attention to locking up Kittle on a new contract.

Kittle was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He arrived in the first draft for Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

In eight seasons, Kittle has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards with 45 touchdowns. He is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro selection.

Kittle is closing in on earning a spot on the 10-year wall, which is located in a hallway leading from the parking lot to the locker room inside Levi’s Stadium.

“We got to get someone on that wall from our tenure, and there’s no one better than him,” Lynch said.

Left tackle Joe Staley was the last player to earn the recognition when he made it through his 10th season with the 49ers in 2016.

