49ers star Kittle receives fourth Salute to Service nomination

SANTA CLARA — There is no argument that George Kittle makes an impact on the football field, but what the All-Pro does outside of the game might be considered even more powerful.

Kittle is the 49ers' Salute to Service nominee for the fourth time in his eight-year NFL career. He was a finalist for the award in both 2022 and 2023. The tight end’s connection to veterans originates with his family after both his grandfather Carl and his uncle Pat served in the military.

Among the many programs and organizations that Kittle has worked with, his partnership with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors or T.A.P.S. sparked the star player’s efforts at every game, both home and away.

George’s father Bruce helps with the logistics of bringing military veterans and their families or a group of veterans to every game. They get to experience pregame on the field, and for home games, a meet and greet with George after the game.

“It really started with the 2019 Super Bowl,” Kittle told NBC Sports Bay Area, “I was able to send a family from the T.A.P.S. organization, that I had met at the 2018 Pro Bowl, to the Super Bowl. That happened and then we were like, we should continue doing that because it’s such a fun opportunity.”

On Nov. 11, the 49ers’ Salute to Service game, Kittle brought a larger group of veterans and active duty to visit Levi’s Stadium to watch the game. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury kept the All-Pro sidelined during the contest but the group had a chance to spend quite a bit of time with their favorite player after the game.

The group included the Park family, of which John is currently an active duty member of the Marine Corps, and set to retire after over 23 years of service. His wife Megan and two children, Sierra and John were also able to join.

Darren Miller a Marine Corps veteran, and three other active duty members of the Marine Corps including Paige Kennedy (19 years of service), Tommy Bujiten (20 years of service), and Scott Horn (26 years of service) were part of the visiting service men and women.

For those families attending the game through the T.A.P.S. organization, the postgame gathering can be emotional. The family of Army Sgt. Martin LaMar, who was killed while serving in Iraq, was a guest of Kittle at Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 season. The family gave the All-Pro LaMar’s purple heart medal which he keeps in his locker to this day.

“All these families you meet have lost somebody from the military,” Kittle said. “Whether it was in combat or for something else crazy that happens. Their stories and how they take that tragedy and grow from it — they become these great parents or parents have died and the grandparents take care of the kids.

“The stories of them coming together and growing from it is very emotional. To hear those stories and see how they grow from it is such a grounding experience.”

Kittle continues his collaboration with military veteran programs during the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign and has partnered with the Pat Tillman Foundation, Merging Vets & Players (MVP), and T.A.P.S. in the past.

In an effort to reach more veterans through multiple organizations, Kittle’s cleats this season are supporting and promoting Operation Surf, a program that promotes camaraderie and mental health through gathering groups of veterans together and teaching them how to surf.

Kittle has yet to participate in a surf outing, but promises that will happen in the future. For now, the All-Pro will show his admiration of military members, past and present, through his efforts on land, increasing awareness as much as possible.

