Why Kittle's optimism hasn't wavered amid 49ers' rough stretch

George Kittle's optimism, to nobody's surprise, has not wavered.

Despite the recent string of injuries leading up to San Francisco's ugly 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field, the veteran tight end still maintains his usual positive mindset.

Kittle, in speaking to reporters after the game, was asked if the 49ers' frustrating 2024 NFL season has tested his optimism.

"No, why would it?" Kittle responded.

"We're not where we want to be by any means ... Losing by 28, you know, that's horrible. We don't want to do that by any means... But my optimism is not broken by any means. We still have a lot of very talented players. We will get some guys back (from injury), and I still have full trust in the coaching staff to put our guys in position to make plays, and I've got no worry about that."

The 49ers (5-6), despite the poor play and injuries this season, still sit just one game back of the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) for first place in the NFC West with six games to play.

And while San Francisco does have a difficult remaining schedule, including games against the Buffalo Bills (9-2) and Detroit Lions (10-1), the 49ers' season is nowhere near over.

Not to mention, they still anticipate the returns of key players like quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa, left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who has yet to make his season debut while rehabbing from a torn Achilles sustained in Super Bowl LVIII.

And perhaps all could return sooner rather than later.

That's not to say the 49ers don't face a difficult road back to the playoffs, but there certainly is a path.

"Definitely an uphill grind and (we're) gonna see what we're made of, which I'm looking forward to," Kittle added.

Their next test, and perhaps their biggest of the season, will come Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

