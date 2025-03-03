George Kittle

Kittle, 49ers stars support comedian friend Gillis at ‘SNL'

By Taylor Wirth

Live from New York, it's Saturday Night! Introducing your host ... George Kittle?

While it certainly is not out of the realm of possibility that the 49ers tight end one day will host "Saturday Night Live," he and two of his star teammates attended the latest show at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to support comedian and friend Shane Gillis, who hosted for the second time over the weekend.

The four appear to have been friends for multiple years, and Gillis even attended McCaffrey's wedding in June 2024.

The 49ers trio is no stranger to the bright lights of the NFL, but on Saturday night, they got to experience one of the biggest stages in the entertainment industry.

