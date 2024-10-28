San Francisco 49ers

Hip hop legend E-40 talks politics, game play as 49ers take on Cowboys

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hip-hop legend E-40 made an appearance at the San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys game Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

The founding member of the rap group The Click and the founder of Sick Wid It Records took time to talk about the Niners gameplay and his new sideline seats. The rapper even touched on politics and gave his opinion on what's currently happing in the polical ecosystem.

E-40, legally Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., cheered on the 49ers as the team beat the Cowboys 30-24.

Raj Mathai and Janelle Wang have more in the video above.

