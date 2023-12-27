How to watch 49ers-Commanders Week 17 NFL game live online, on TV

The 49ers have to flush their recent loss and focus on the bigger picture: Securing the NFC's coveted No. 1 seed.

While the Christmas Day loss to the Baltimore Ravens was a tough pill to swallow, San Francisco can put that in the rear-view window in the short term by winning its next two games to earn that important first-round bye.

First up is the Week 17 matchup at the Washington Commanders. The 4-11 Commanders are coming off a dramatic loss to the New York Jets last time out, which included a miraculous double-digit comeback falling short and starting quarterback Sam Howell being benched for Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett's solid performance in short time also earned him the starting role versus the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday. The 31-year-old has not made a start this season but has impressed in the two appearances he made.

The Commanders have nothing to play for but draft positioning at this stage of the year, but the 49ers cannot take anyone lightly, either.

Here's what to know about the Week 17 matchup:

When is the 49ers vs. Commanders Week 17 game?

The 49ers and Commanders will meet on Sunday, Dec. 31.

What time is the 49ers vs. Commanders Week 17 game?

Kickoff time from FedEx Field in Landover, Md., is slated for 10 a.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Commanders Week 17 game

49ers-Commanders will air on FOX. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color) and Kristina Pink (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 1 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Commanders Week 17 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Commanders in Week 17?

FedEx Field should host some solid football on Sunday. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 50 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be five to 10 mph.

5 players to watch in 49ers-Commanders Week 17

QB Brock Purdy, 49ers: Purdy had the worst professional game of his life on Monday versus Baltimore, at least statistically. He threw four picks against an elite defense, though three could've been avoided had the ball bounced differently. Two straight commanding performances will help his momentum come the postseason.

WR Terry McLaurin, Commanders: While Brissett will draw the headlines under center, he will need his top wideout in McLaurin to stretch the field as he did two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, where the speedy threat recorded six catches on 12 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco may not have emerging rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown, which further helps McLaurin's case to stand out.

LT Trent Williams, 49ers: Williams exited Monday's loss early with a groin injury, which could jeopardize his status to play his former team. The 49ers' offensive line collapsed without him, and with Washington ranking dead last in points and yards allowed per game, he'd be a huge miss not to exploit that.

LB Cody Barton, Commanders: Washington traded its two star defenders in Chase Young and Montez Sweat earlier in the year, with not that much talent left. Barton, a former four-year Seahawk, is second on the team in total tackles and returned a pick 52 yards last time out versus the Jets. Can he help his team set the tone?

DE Chase Young, 49ers: Speaking of Young, it'll be his first time playing the Commanders since being traded, and he's on the opposite end of the 49ers' 37-20 result versus Washington on Christmas Eve last season. He's helped the 49ers generate more pressure, but that hasn't always led to finishing plays. Can he produce a statement game before flipping the page to 2024?