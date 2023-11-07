How to watch 49ers-Jaguars Week 10 NFL game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers have faced plenty of questions after losing three in a row despite a 5-0 start. With the bye week in the rear-view window, Week 10 may provide answers.

San Francisco received help during its Week 9 bye when the Baltimore Ravens routed the Seattle Seahawks, while both the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals lost, too. The 49ers didn't need to move a muscle to reclaim first in the NFC West.

But keeping it won't be easy. To end their three-game losing streak, the 49ers will have to beat the 6-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Can Chase Young bolster a struggling defensive unit or is there more defensive coordinator Steve Wilks needs to do? Will Deebo Samuel, who's back in practice, spark the offense? Is Brock Purdy in a rough patch or will the turnovers become an eerie norm?

The answers to those are on the horizon. Here's how to watch the 49ers-Jaguars Week 10 showdown:

When is the 49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 game?

The 49ers and Jaguars will meet on Sunday, Nov. 12.

What time is the 49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 game?

Kick-off time from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is slated for 10 a.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 game

49ers-Jaguars will air on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color) and Pam Oliver (sideline) are on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 1 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to livestream the 49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 game

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Livestream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for 49ers vs. Jaguars in Week 10?

It could be a wet field in Jacksonville on Sunday, but at the minimum it might be overcast skies. NBC Bay Area is predicting a high of 71 degrees on Sunday with cloudy skies and a 24% chance of rain. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph.

5 players to watch in 49ers-Jaguars Week 10

DE Chase Young, 49ers: It feels surreal that Young and Nick Bosa are now NFL teammates, but the two Ohio State products will look to frighten opposing QBs and offensive lines as long as they're together. The San Francisco pass rush desperately needs something fresh, something...Young.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: The 49ers have seen Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow shred their defense in consecutive weeks. How will the 2021 No. 1 overall pick fare? The Jags rank No. 25 in the league in pass plays called yet they're above average in several stats like yards per pass/game and completion percentage, among others.

WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers: If Samuel is back on the field, they'll need every part of him against a Jaguars secondary that is at or near the bottom of the league in several stats. The 49ers have struggled putting points on the board or moving the chains consistently through the passing game. Samuel has yet to have a vintage Deebo performance this year -- Week 10 feels like an ideal time to reintroduce himself.

Jaguars run defense: Let's combine the whole group since Jacksonville boasts a top-five rush defense thus far. Now they'll face Christian McCaffrey, the league's rushing leader with 652 yards. The 49ers haven't had much success running the ball without star LT Trent Williams, and they may be without him again. But if the Jaguars shut down the run and force Brock Purdy to air it out, they may have the upper hand despite their low sack percentages.

LB Fred Warner: Big players come up big in big games. Warner has exemplified that throughout his young career and has done so already this season. But he's not exempt from the defense's recent struggles, as he hasn't played to the level he's capable of. Let's see if the All-Pro makes a game-changing play to reignite the unit he leads.