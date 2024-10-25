49ers-Cowboys injury report: Parsons out, Samuel questionable

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers should get one of their top wide receivers back on the field this week.

Deebo Samuel is expected to return to action on Sunday after spending two nights in the hospital this week with pneumonia symptoms.

The 49ers listed Samuel and tight end George Kittle (foot) as questionable, but both saw practice time this week and are expected to be available.

But wide receiver Jauan Jennings will miss another game due to a hip injury. The 49ers return to action Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens also is listed as out with a core-muscle injury.

Kicker Jake Moody is out with a high ankle sprain. Anders Carlson will be elevated from the practice squad to kick for the 49ers in Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (illness) and safety George Odum (knee) also are listed as questionable.

The 49ers played most of their Week 7 game without their top three wide receivers.

Samuel played just four snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs after experiencing fluid in his lungs. He spent Sunday and Monday nights in the hospital.

Jennings will miss his second game with the hip injury he sustained in Week 6 at Seattle. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was placed on injured reserve this week after sustaining a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee against Kansas City.

Rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to see significant action in his second NFL game after returning to action last week — just 50 days after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest in an armed robbery attempt.

Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell and Jacob Cowing are the 49ers’ other wide receivers entering this crucial game against Dallas.

The 49ers are 3-4, while the Cowboys are 3-3 as they are coming off their bye week.

Dallas will not have the services of two of their top playmakers on defense.

Edge rusher Micah Parsons, a three-time Pro Bowl player, will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury, while cornerback Daron Bland, who led the NFL last season with nine interceptions, was ruled out with a foot injury.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey will make the trip to face the 49ers after missing practices this week while he served on jury duty.

Here are the injury reports heading into Sunday’s game:

49ers

Out

WR Jauan Jennings (hip)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

K Jake Moody (ankle)

Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (wrist/illness)

TE George Kittle (foot)

S George Odum (knee)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (illness)

Cowboys

Out

DE Micah Parsons (ankle)

CB DaRon Bland (foot)

DT Jordan Phillips (wrist)

Questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder)

CB Caelen Carson (shoulder)

LB Nick Vigil (foot)

