How Guerendo has prepared for opportunity as 49ers' lead back

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' NFC matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday will be Isaac Guerendo’s chance to shine.

The rookie running back has had few chances to show what he is capable of in his debut NFL season, but with both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason out for at least the next four games, Guerendo will get his shot. The Wisconsin product believes running backs coach Bobby Turner has prepared him well.

“I’ve had the same mentality the whole time,” Guerendo said Wednesday. “I always give credit to Coach T preparing everybody like they are going to be the starters. That way when moments do come up, I’m ready for it.”

Guerendo spent five years at Wisconsin before transferring to Louisville for his final college season, where he registered 132 carries for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 22 passes for 234 yards.

The 49ers selected the versatile ball carrier in the fourth round (No. 129) of the 2024 NFL Draft, and outside of college, Guerendo admittedly had not played running back since the fourth grade and instead spent the entirety of his pre-NCAA football career playing wide receiver.

The 24-year-old has leaned on several veterans in the 49ers' locker room, not only in the running backs room but also defensive players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

“All types of guys who have been around for a little while who are able to give me bits and pieces of advice,” Guerendo said. “It’s been nice whether that’s getting advice about recovery, game prep, anything like that. Those are all guys who also made it clear that if I need anything, they are there for me, so I appreciate that."

Warner has been impressed with the young running back's attention to detail and appreciates that Guerendo has been open to advice from players like the All-Pro linebacker.

"I think Isaac has done a great job,” Warner said. “I think entire rookie class has done an awesome job of coming in and being prepared and having the right mindset of ‘My moment can come at any time.’ We’ve used Isaac a ton this season, but now it’s his turn to really take a hold of that position.”

