49ers sign veterans Tonges, Pleasants to one-year contracts

Two exclusive-rights free agents on Thursday formally signed their one-year contract tenders with the 49ers.

Offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, a candidate to compete for the team’s backup tackle positions, and tight end Jake Tonges finalized their one-year contracts.

As players with fewer than three accrued NFL seasons, Pleasants and Tonges were not eligible to negotiate with teams other than the 49ers.

Pleasants appeared in the 49ers' final three games of the 2024 NFL season at left tackle, sharing time with Charlie Heck after injuries to Trent Williams and Jaylon Moore.

San Francisco tendered Pleasants for the upcoming 2025 season with a non-guaranteed contract of $960,000.

Tonges joined the 49ers’ practice squad in 2023. He appeared in 16 games last season. Tonges saw limited time as a reserve tight end. He was also one of the team’s core special-teams players.

Tonges, who played prep football at nearby Los Gatos High, appeared in 41 games with 23 starts during his college career at Cal. He signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2022.

Tonges' one-year non-guaranteed contract is worth $1.03 million.

