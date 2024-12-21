49ers activate Graham to replace suspended Campbell for Dolphins game

MIAMI — The 49ers on Saturday signed linebacker Jalen Graham to the active roster to replace suspended veteran linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

The 49ers, in essence, cut ties with Campbell this week after he declined to enter the team’s Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers suspended Campbell, 31, a nine-year NFL veteran, for the final three games of the regular season after his refusal to enter the game as a backup.

Graham, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was promoted from the 49ers’ practice squad to serve as a special-teams player and backup linebacker. Graham has appeared in five games for the 49ers this season. He appeared in four games as a rookie.

The 49ers also signed newly added offensive lineman Austen Pleasants to the 53-man roster to be available to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. San Francisco signed Pleasants to the practice squad this week.

Pleasants has appeared in two NFL games in his career: One with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and one with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

The 49ers cut offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to make room on the roster for Pleasants.

Gutierrez appeared in one game with the 49ers this season,

San Francisco also elevated running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and defensive lineman Alex Barrett from the practice squad to be available to play against the Dolphins.

With rookie running back Isaac Guerendo being out with hamstring and foot issues, Vaughn is expected to serve as the backup to likely starter Patrick Taylor Jr.

Barrett provides depth for the 49ers along the defensive line. He has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since he played seven games for the 49ers in 2020.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) is listed as questionable but is expected to play. Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. is also listed as questionable with an ankle injury he sustained during practice on Friday.

