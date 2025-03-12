NFL Free Agency

49ers signing safety Pinnock to one-year free-agent contract

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

With Talanoa Hufanga reportedly on his way out of San Francisco, the 49ers are adding another safety to their secondary in NFL free agency.

Four-year veteran Jason Pinnock is signing a one-year contract with the 49ers for the 2025 NFL season, he confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan on Tuesday. FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz was first to report the news.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

After being claimed by the New York Giants off waivers from the Jets in 2022, Pinnock recorded 211 tackles -- 143 solo -- with 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and 10 passes defended across 46 games with the Giants.

Pinnock officially was named the Giants' starting strong safety in 2023 and finished the season with 85 tackles (fourth on the team), two sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions through 16 starts. Last season, Pinnock recorded a career-high 3.0 sacks.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NFL Free Agency
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us