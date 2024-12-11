Javon Hargrave

Report: 49ers strategically restructure Hargrave's contract

While the 49ers still are fighting for a 2024 NFL playoff spot, the team also is focused on the 2025 season and beyond.

San Francisco restructured the remaining two seasons of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave's contract, Over The Cap's Jason Fitzgerald reported Tuesday, citing a league source.

The move reportedly drops Hargrave's 2025 salary cap hit from $28.1 million to $10.3 million, potentially opening the door for a post-June 1 release.

The previous cost to release Hargrave would have been $28.1 million if using the June 1 designation. After the restructure, the 49ers now can cut Hargrave at a cost of just $10.3 million with a post-June 1 designation.

Hargrave originally signed a four-year, $81 million contract before the 2023 NFL season, helping the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII, recording eight sacks in 19 appearances.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Hargrave's 2024 NFL season came to an abrupt halt in Week 3, after he suffered a triceps injury that has sidelined the veteran defensive tackle ever since.

