49ers lose defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to injury

The frustration from the latest big blown lead by coach Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers only grew a day later with the news that star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will likely miss the rest of the season because of a partially torn triceps.

The Niners defense that got exposed late in the 27-24 loss Sunday by allowing four straight scoring drives to end the game will now be missing one of its best players.

Shanahan said Hargrave will need surgery and will be out several months. He left open the possibility that could return if the 49ers advanced deep into the playoffs, but the team is planning on going ahead without Hargrave the rest of the way.

“It’s a big one,” Shanahan said Monday. “I thought he had his best game yesterday. I thought he was a huge factor, really affected the quarterback in that game. It’s a big loss. He’s one of our better players. He was definitely going in the right direction and was going to have a big year.”

It's the latest key injury to hit an important player on the 49ers (1-2) with stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle having already missed time after San Francisco's biggest stars were mostly healthy all of last season.

“This year has been totally different to start out,” Shanahan said. “So that’s been real tough. I’d like to try to stay positive with it that all of them eventually are going to come back, but that probably changed with Hargrave today. So that that was a tough pill to swallow there. We definitely haven’t had the luck that we had last year.”

The defense has also struggled early this season as Shanahan's decision to fire coordinator Steve Wilks and promote Nick Sorensen to the job has yet to pay dividends after three games.

San Francisco is allowing 6.11 yards per play for the fourth worst mark in franchise history through three games, getting beaten for big plays the past two weeks.

The key one on Sunday came when star cornerback Charvarius Ward got beaten for a 50-yard pass from Matthew Stafford to Tutu Atwell that set up the game-tying touchdown.

The defense wouldn't have been in that spot had Jake Moody made a 55-yard field goal on the previous possession. The defense also wouldn't have needed to make another stop had Ronnie Bell not dropped a pass that would have put the Niners in position for a game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

That led to a punt, which was returned 38 yards by Xavier Smith. De'Vondre Campbell then committed a 25-yard pass interference penalty, setting up the game-winning field goal.

This was Shanahan's fifth blown double-digit fourth-quarter lead in the regular season or playoffs since taking over in 2017 — second most of any coach in that span.

What’s working

Passes to Jauan Jennings. Jennings filled in for Samuel and delivered one of the most prolific games in franchise history. He caught 11 passes for 175 yards and three TDs, joining Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only 49ers players to reach those marks in a game with Rice doing it twice. This was the 19th time any player reached those marks in the same game.

What needs help

The Niners have struggled on special teams early this season and that had a big impact on the loss Sunday. They allowed a fake punt to extend a touchdown drive in the second quarter, missed the long field goal that could have sealed the game and then allowed the big punt return to set up Los Angeles' game-winning field goal.

Stock up

QB Brock Purdy. There were questions headed into the game about how Purdy would fare without three of his top playmakers: Samuel, McCaffrey and Kittle. He was outstanding. Purdy went 22 for 30 for 292 yards, three TDs and no interceptions even though the Niners dropped at least four passes. He also ran for 41 yards and extended plays with his mobility.

Stock down

RT Colton McKivitz struggled in pass protection against the Rams, allowing five pressures and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus. McKivitz is tied for the most pressures allowed by any tackle this season with 13.

Injuries

McCaffrey traveled to Germany to get another opinion on the Achilles tendinitis that has sidelined him this season. ... Purdy has a sore back and is day to day. ... Kittle (hamstring) should return to practice this week after missing last week's game.

Key number

3.14 — The 49ers are averaging the fewest yards after catch per reception at 3.14 in a stark contrast to their performance in recent years. San Francisco led the NFL in that stat in each of the past six seasons, averaging 6.57 yards after catch per reception in that span.

What’s next

San Francisco hosts New England on Sunday.