Why Jones doesn't want Cowboys to discount 49ers' injuries for SNF

Jerry Jones knows that the Dallas Cowboys cannot take Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers lightly, despite San Francisco’s injury woes.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, the Cowboys' owner and general manager explained that the rash of injuries impacting the 49ers is standard in the NFL.

“That’s part of having a team, there’s very few if any teams that I can recall that haven’t had major injury adjustments as you go along,” Jones said. “It’s just like being a boxer and stepping up there and getting jabbed, you know you’re going to get jabbed and going to get hit on the nose many times.

“Injuries are a part of that, you have to have the depth to overcome those injuries or at least be competitive.”

Jones isn't sure what impact the injuries will have on the 49ers, but he knows it will be a tough game considering the recent history between the two franchises

“Against San Francisco, I don’t know that apart from just one-on-one areas of both sides, offense, defense, how we will address they’ve got young players or new players at that position and what [effect it’ll have],” Jones explained. “But in general, that’s San Francisco out there, they’ve put it on us the last several times.”

The Cowboys and 49ers have a historic rivalry, but San Francisco has had the upper hand over the past few seasons, winning three consecutive matchups, including two playoff victories. With both teams in difficult spots in the NFC standings, the loser of "Sunday Night Football" game will have a tough time getting back into postseason contention.

The 49ers cannot seem to shake the injury bug, with Brandon Aiyuk out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL/MCL while Christian McCaffrey still is on the mend from bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Throw in Deebo Samuel’s bout of pneumonia, and San Francisco’s offense appears in shambles heading into a must-win game.

Dallas does not appear equipped to take advantage of the situation, with its defense hobbled and quarterback Dak Prescott unable to produce numbers worthy of the NFL's highest-paid quarterback.

Expect another thrilling edition of the rivalry with plenty at stake despite the injury-ravaged rosters at Levi's Stadium on Sunday night.

