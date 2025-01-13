49ers interview Lions assistant for special teams coordinator position

As the NFL playoffs kicked off this weekend, the 49ers' offseason was well underway as the team conducts searches for its open coordinator positions.

San Francisco has made progress on one front, the team announced Sunday, interviewing Detroit Lions special teams assistant Jett Modkins for its open special teams coordinator position.

Modkins, 29, is the son of Minnesota Vikings running backs coach Curtis Modkins and in his fourth Lions season after joining Detroit's staff in 2021. Alongside Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, Modkins helped the Lions produce an 80-percent success rate on fake punts from 2021-23 and force the NFL's lowest average starting field position after kickoffs in 2023.

In 2024, the NFC's No. 1-seeded Lions were one of just six teams to return a punt for a touchdown and made a league-leading 64 extra-point attempts. The 49ers fell victim to two fake punts during the 2024 campaign and struggled mightily when it came to kicking, posting a 76.7 field-goal percentage compared to the Lions' 89.7-percent mark.

San Francisco fired former special teams coordinator Brian Schneider last Monday after the team's disappointing 2024 season ended, and coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers also would consider Nick Sorensen, who was relieved of his defensive coordinator duties, for the open position if he remains with the team.

