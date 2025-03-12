Joey Bosa

Rapoport states Bosa-to-49ers never appeared close to happening

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

It doesn't appear the 49ers ever came close to pairing Nick and Joey Bosa together on the defensive line.

While San Francisco was rumored to have interest in signing the elder free-agent Bosa brother, Joey reportedly agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport joined NFL Network's "The Insiders" on Wednesday morning and shared his view on the 49ers' pursuit of Bosa.

"A big-time addition for the Buffalo Bills last night, kind of out of nowhere," Rapoport said. "A lot of people were talking about a potential Bosa reunion in San Francisco. It didn't sound like that got close at all, really, to happening. I know there was a lot of speculation, but it didn't seem like that was much of a possibility.

"The Miami Dolphins actually seemed to be the team that made a push as much as anyone."

Many 49ers fans, plus Cheryl Bosa, Nick and Joey's mother who campaigned for her two sons to join forces on the 49ers, likely were disappointed the move did not come to fruition.

However, Joey ultimately received a handsome payday from the Bills and joins a Super Bowl contender with an opportunity to bounce back after an injury-riddled 2024 NFL season.

