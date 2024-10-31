Why Lynch believes 49ers' best football lies ahead after slow start

The 2024 NFL season is far from over, but it already has been a long road for the 49ers.

Headed into the Week 9 bye with a 4-4 record and injury-ravaged roster, San Francisco is hoping to build momentum in the campaign's second half ahead of a potential playoff run -- and the team's president of football operations/general manager John Lynch believes it's a given.

"It is difficult," Lynch told NBC's Rodney Harrison on "Sunday Night Football" after the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys. "Staying healthy is so critical in this league, and it's happened to a lot of our best players -- Brandon Aiyuk last week, and Christian McCaffrey, we haven't played with him yet. Those guys are game-changers, and that's tough.

"But, proud of the team. We've let a couple wins we had in our grasp go, so we wish we were a little better right now, but we're still in this thing and I know there's better football in front of us, and we just got to keep going. McCaffrey, we're hopeful to get him back here after this bye, and Dre Greenlaw hopefully in the near future.

"So you start getting those guys back, we'll be a better football team."

There certainly is plenty for the 49ers to look forward to, especially McCaffrey's return. The star running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has yet to play this season as he deals with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, and his presence alone completely transforms San Francisco's offense both as a pass-catcher and ball carrier.

McCaffrey potentially will have his practice window opened next Monday, when the 49ers hold a bonus practice following five full days off. The team also expects wide receiver Jauan Jennings back at practice after he sustained a hip injury in Week 6, and Greenlaw could return from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII in the coming weeks.

But Aiyuk is out for the season after tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will miss San Francisco's remaining regular-season games -- at the very least -- with a triceps injury.

That's not to mention the other waves of injuries that have hit the 49ers from week to week, but there is hope on the horizon and reinforcements on the way.

Sitting at .500 with a share of the NFC West lead, San Francisco can use all the help it can get.

