PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2025 NFL season isn't necessarily a rebuilding year for the 49ers, according to John Lynch.

The general manager spoke to local Bay Area media on Monday while attending the NFL Annual Meeting and expressed disappointment over the 49ers' 2024 performance.

“We need to get better as a football team,” Lynch said. “We were 6-11. No matter how we got there — injuries to key players, we were 6-11. That’s embarrassing. [We] don’t ever want to be 6-11 again.”

With the 49ers intent on signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a lucrative contract extension, San Francisco had to make the difficult decisions to release several players, including defensive linemen Javon Hargrave, Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins, while also letting safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Charvarius Ward and linebacker Dre Greenlaw leave in free agency.

The departure of so many players puts more pressure on Lynch and his staff to draft a class of rookies that can immediately impact the game.

“Pressure is a privilege and I like that,” Lynch said. “I like the opportunity to add players and, obviously, it’s not just defense, it’s offense. The draft is a really important part of fixing that and we’re looking forward to that opportunity.”

Lynch seemed to understand the belief outside of 49ers headquarters that the team might be refusing to spend money on players. He explained that once Purdy’s contract is added to the total, they again will be one of the top “two or three” spending NFL teams, in terms of cash.

“The cash spending is down, but the year is not over,” Lynch said. “There are decisions you have to make, and it’s about the viability, sustainability and that’s what we want. We want something that gives us an opportunity to compete.

“The one thing that people should know, since we’ve been here, we’ve been a top-five spending team. Our ownership has been tremendous; they’ve given us every resource that we need, and that’s not stopping.”

Lynch also pointed out that while watching players leave was difficult, the 49ers still boast several potential future Pro Football Hall of Famers, like left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner.

“I think there is a tremendous core that we can be really competitive with and add some young players and I think it will be kind of exciting for our roster and necessary,” Lynch said.

