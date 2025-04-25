Lynch reveals 49ers tried trading up from No. 11 to draft Williams

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers’ patience was tested Thursday night during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

General manager John Lynch explored the possibility of trading up from their scheduled spot at No. 11 overall for the purpose of selecting Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.

“We tried,” Lynch said. “And thank God they took somebody else because he was still there when we picked.”

Fortunately for the 49ers, the deal did not happen.

“We were hanging on,” Lynch said. “We thought there were a number of instances where he might go.”

The Carolina Panthers, selecting at No. 8, held the spot the 49ers targeted to move in front of the New Orleans Saints.

The Panthers did not make the trade. They selected Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The Saints were believed to be in play for Williams. Instead, they chose Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks.

When the Chicago Bears went with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10, the 49ers were guaranteed to get their guy.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he told his wife and kids Wednesday night that he wanted Williams, but he lowered expectations by telling his family that he did not believe Williams would be available when the 49ers picked.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We had a good idea he was going earlier, but you don’t actually know,” Shanahan said. “So we thought about going up and John definitely attempted for a second.

“They shot him down, so we were ready to watch him go away. We were ready to go to our second and third [options]. But he didn’t go where we thought he was going to go.”

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek had Williams rated as the best edge-setter in college football, Lynch said. Williams also has a lot of untapped ability as a pass-rusher.

Lynch said it was a combination of everything that made Williams the consensus pick within the 49ers’ draft room.

“Everything. The totality of the whole process,” Lynch said. “The film is very impressive. Mykel’s a big, good-looking kid in every way. He’s big. He’s tall. He’s long. He’s a great athlete. He’s tough. He’s smart. He’s versatile. He can play outside, he can play inside.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast