Lynch stresses 49ers' need to acquire younger, cheaper talent

49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch believes San Francisco needs to address crucial aspects of its roster construction.

In talking to reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Lynch explained how the 49ers must find a way to acquire younger, cheaper talent.

“You can't just keep pressing the pedal and I think there's some good that could come out,” Lynch said. “We need to get younger, I think we're the oldest team in football trying to make a run at the deal last year. And I think it's good to constantly get younger. Our draft class last year was a great move towards that.

Lynch knows better than anyone. The 49ers must prioritize getting younger and cheaper.

According to Spotrac, San Francisco currently is the NFL's oldest team with an average age of 27.4. The 49ers looked the part during the 2024 season, as they were riddled with injuries and wore down toward the end of their unsuccessful playoff push.

The upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, from April 24-26, offers San Francisco a significant opportunity to kill two birds with one stone.

“We'll have four picks in the top 100 [in the 2025 NFL Draft],” Lynch reminded. “If the comp picks happen, like we see it, that's always a calculation. We will have 10 picks overall and we're excited about adding more youth to a great core of players that we already have.”

To Lynch’s other point, San Francisco should try to decrease its expenditure.

The 49ers are 13th in the league in active cap spending at $243.97 million, according to Over The Cap, and are fourth in dead money with $34.97 million. Those are challenging figures to mull over, considering San Francisco finished 6-11 and last in the NFC West and has a massive contraction extension to work out with Brock Purdy, who is expected to be the 49ers’ franchise quarterback of the foreseeable future.

Lynch, coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco’s entire organization have much to figure out over the coming months. However, it seems Lynch has found a promising starting point, beginning with addressing the 49ers’ concerning spending and collective age.

