49ers officially trade veteran running back Mason to Vikings

By Jordan Elliott

Another 49ers player is on the move.

San Francisco is trading veteran running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Tuesday after a source confirmed the news to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport first reported news of the trade on Saturday, citing Mason's agents, Katz Brothers Sports.

Mason reportedly will sign a two-year contract with the Vikings worth a maximum value of $12 million, with $7 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The 49ers will receive a 2026 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 pick swap in return for Mason, a source confirmed to Maiocco.

The 49ers will receive the No. 160 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and send Minnesota the No. 187 overall pick as part of the deal.

Mason spent the last three seasons in San Francisco after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The veteran running back played a major role in the 49ers' offense during the 2024 NFL season, filling in as San Francisco's lead ball carrier during Christian McCaffrey's injury absence.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Mason earlier this week, and now they receive an extra fifth-round draft pick this year and a sixth-round draft pick next year.

Mason finishes his 49ers career with 1,253 rushing yards on 236 attempts (5.3 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns across 45 appearances with the team.

