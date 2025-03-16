Report: 49ers trading veteran running back Mason to Vikings

Another 49ers player is on the move.

San Francisco is trading veteran running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday

Trade: Per @katzbrossports, the #49ers are trading Jordan Mason to the #Vikings. He gets a 2-year deal with over $7M fully guaranteed at signing with a maximum value of $12M. Negotiated by Jason & Michael Katz. pic.twitter.com/H57L9AoXLo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2025

The 49ers will receive a 2026 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 pick swap in return for Mason, Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Per me and @TomPelissero, it’s a 2026 6th and a pick swap this year for Mason. https://t.co/UwLfXBJzpU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2025

The 49ers will the No. 160 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and send Minnesota the No. 187 overall pick as part of the deal.

Per me and @RapSheet, the #Vikings are sending a 2026 6th-round pick to San Francisco and the team will swap picks 160 and 187 this year. https://t.co/OJkx204HN4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2025

