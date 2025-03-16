Breaking News

Report: 49ers trading veteran running back Mason to Vikings

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another 49ers player is on the move.

San Francisco is trading veteran running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday

The 49ers will receive a 2026 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 pick swap in return for Mason, Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

The 49ers will the No. 160 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and send Minnesota the No. 187 overall pick as part of the deal.

This story will be updated ...

