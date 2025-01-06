What Dobbs seeks in free agency after historic 49ers start

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made a historic starting debut with the 49ers on Sunday.

Dobbs’ career-high 326 yards passing in the 49ers’ 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals is the most for a quarterback making his first start for the organization.

It could turn out to be Dobbs’ first and only start with the 49ers. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's open-negotiating window opens on March 10.

“I want to go to a spot where I get a chance to compete, whether it's for the starting job or the (No. 2) role, whatever it is,” Dobbs said. “To be able to push the room, contribute week in and week out, and be a guy that a team is relying on to win on Sundays.”

It’s uncertain whether Dobbs felt as if the 49ers gave him that opportunity this season.

He signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract in the offseason with the 49ers. Veteran Brandon Allen was the other quarterback in camp behind starter Brock Purdy.

Coach Kyle Shanahan opted to go with Allen, who was the backup to Purdy for the first 10 games of the season before getting a chance to start when Purdy was unavailable to face the Green Bay Packers. Allen threw for 199 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 38-10 loss.

Dobbs moved into the backup role for two games down the stretch and got the call to start on Sunday in the season finale with Purdy out with an elbow condition.

Dobbs has played with eight different clubs since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 draft. In 2023, he attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns and was part of trades that sent him to Arizona and Minnesota. He started 12 games in 2023.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At least, he was not forced to move around the league this season with the 49ers.

And in his one start, he completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for 326 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

“I thought Dobbs did a really good job, minus the turnovers," Shanahan said. "You take out those turnovers, and I think he had a hell of a game.”

Dobbs' previous career-high in passing yards came last season when he threw for 268 yards to lead the Vikings to a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Dobbs said he hopes to sign with a team that provides him with a stable environment in 2025 -- and, perhaps, beyond, as he turns 30 on Jan. 26.

“Obviously, this wasn’t the first opportunity I've had in my NFL career, so it's finding an opportunity that I'm going to be in a consistent environment, whether it's here or wherever,” Dobbs said.

“It will be good to get away for a second. But I'll be excited to hit the ground running when March comes around, and we'll see where this football journey takes me.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast