Report: Former 49ers QB Dobbs, Patriots agree to two-year contract

The 49ers reportedly will lose Joshua Dobbs during the 2025 NFL free-agency period.

On Monday, roughly five hours after the league’s legal tampering period opened, San Francisco’s backup quarterback reached an agreement with the New England Patriots on a two-year contract, Dobbs' agent, Mike McCartney, announced on X, formerly known as twitter.

Congrats to @josh_dobbs1 agreeing to a 2 year deal with the @Patriots — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 10, 2025

Josh Dobbs reached agreement on a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Dobbs played just two games for the 49ers during the 2024 NFL season, making his lone start in San Francisco’s 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, in which the 30-year-old completed 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards, two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

When asked about his future immediately following the 49ers’ season finale, Dobbs shared what now makes even more sense on Monday.

“I want to go to a spot where I get a chance to compete, whether it's for the starting job or the (No. 2) role, whatever it is,” Dobbs said. “To be able to push the room, contribute week in and week out, and be a guy that a team is relying on to win on Sundays.”

Dobbs should get what he wants in Foxborough, MA.

It doesn’t hurt for New England to add another veteran to support and mentor second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who showed promising flashes during his rookie campaign after being selected No. 3 overall by the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft. Dobbs presumably will compete with second-year quarterback Joe Milton, who was drafted 190 picks after Maye, for New England’s backup quarterback spot.

Dobbs served as San Francisco’s third-string option behind star Brock Purdy and fellow free agent Brandon Allen for the majority of his one-year run with the 49ers. And Dobbs’ exit suggests the 49ers have a new backup quarterback in mind.

San Francisco reportedly has shown interest in always-entertaining quarterback Jameis Winston. The 49ers’ top priority, though, is landing on a pricey number with Purdy for his anticipated massive extension.

