Packers cornerback dismisses 49ers' injuries as ‘excuse' for loss

Without star players Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams on Sunday, there's no denying the 49ers were at a disadvantage entering their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

But Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon doesn't want to hear it.

"It's the NFL. It's not an excuse," Nixon told reporters after the game (h/t The Athletic's Matt Schneidman). "We didn't have our quarterback. We won three games, so we don't [want to] hear that. We came to play. They should've came to play."

Keisean Nixon doesn't want to hear that the 49ers were banged up:



"It's the NFL. It's not an excuse. We didn't have our quarterback. We won three games, so we don't wanna hear that. We came to play. They should've came to play." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 25, 2024

Packers quarterback Jordan Love sustained an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter of Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, then missed their next two games. With backup quarterback Malik Willis in for Love, the Packers defeated the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in Weeks 2 and 3.

With Brandon Allen under center, the 49ers weren't able to overcome Purdy's absence in their 38-10 loss to the Packers. Coach Kyle Shanahan and his players alike didn't blame the blowout defeat on injuries, instead pointing to the team's 77 yards lost on nine penalties as one of the main reasons.

While Purdy reportedly could return from his shoulder injury to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, the 49ers will need to find a way to win with or without him -- which has been a challenge for San Francisco both ways this season.