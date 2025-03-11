Report: Givens returning to 49ers on one-year contract

A longtime 49ers defensive lineman is set to remain in the Bay for at least one more season.

Defensive tackle Kevin Givens, who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is returning to San Francisco on a one-year contract in NFL free agency, The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Monday.

Givens, 28, recorded 3.5 sacks with the 49ers during the 2024 NFL season across eight appearances and suffered a campaign-ending pectoral injury in San Francisco's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In six seasons with the 49ers, Givens has appeared in 65 regular-season games and started 14, tallying 90 tackles -- 51 solo -- with three passes defended and 18 quarterback hits across that span. Givens made one start in 2024, and his 3.5 sacks on the season were a career high.

Givens signed consecutive one-year contract extensions with San Francisco in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and he reportedly has followed that trend again this offseason to return as a valuable depth piece along the 49ers' D-line.

