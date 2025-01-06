Shanahan reveals Kubiak called 49ers' plays vs. Cards, did ‘great job'

GLENDALE, Ariz. — During an otherwise forgettable 2024 NFL season finale on Sunday, the 49ers rolled up 436 yards of total offense.

Afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area that offensive assistant Klay Kubiak was assigned the play-calling duties for the game.

Shanahan said he felt Kubiak did “a great job” in the 49ers’ 47-24 season-ending loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

And quarterback Joshua Dobbs, making the start in place of Brock Purdy, said he felt as if the offense generally produced at a high level with Kubiak calling the shots.

“I thought moving the ball throughout the day was good,” Dobbs said. “We were able to execute and play at a high level. We had a ton of offense. We were able to play extremely well, especially with various guys in and out.”

Dobbs completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for a career-high 326 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

The 49ers also got a career day from running back Patrick Taylor Jr., who gained 109 yards on 17 carries.

It was the first time Shanahan did not call plays in a regular-season game since he first became an offensive coordinator with the Houston Texans in 2008.

Shanahan had Kubiak call plays in two preseason games before the start of this season.

Kubiak completed his first season as the 49ers’ offensive passing game specialist after spending the previous two seasons as assistant quarterbacks coach.

Kubiak joined Shanahan’s staff in 2021 as a defensive quality control coach.

He is the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak and the younger brother of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who spent last season on Shanahan’s staff, too.

