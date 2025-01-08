Shanahan promotes Kubiak to 49ers OC, details play-calling plan

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will have an offensive coordinator next season for only the second time in nine years under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Klay Kubiak, 36, formerly the team’s offensive passing game specialist, will be elevated into the role of offensive coordinator in 2025, Shanahan said Wednesday at his season-ending press conference.

Kubiak called plays in the 49ers’ 47-24 season-ending loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Shanahan told NBC Sports Bay Area. But Shanahan will remain as the team’s play-caller and nothing much will change, he said.

“I thought he did an awesome job,” Shanahan said of Kubiak's play-calling. “Klay’s role is going to be the same as it’s been, which has been the offensive coordinator. He just hasn’t had that title, yet.

“Klay has done as much as anyone on offense for these last two years. So this was his second year doing that, and he gets better and better each year at it. He just hasn’t had the official title, yet. And now he’ll get the official title, which he more than deserves.”

Only one offensive coach has a direct line to the quarterback’s in-helmet transmitter, and that will continue to be Shanahan.

Shanahan said the promotion is more about recognizing what Kubiak already has contributed to the offensive side of the ball.

Kubiak has filled a crucial role in game-planning the past two seasons, along with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster and tight ends coach Brian Fleury.

Mike McDaniel is the only previous 49ers assistant who has filled the role of offensive coordinator under Shanahan. McDaniel was promoted from run game coordinator to offensive coordinator in 2021. McDaniel spent one season with that title before he was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

