Report: Juszczyk returning to 49ers, agrees to two-year, $8M contract

Kyle Juszczyk is back.

Five days after the 49ers released the fullback, the nine-time Pro Bowl selection is returning to San Francisco after agreeing to a two-year, $8 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning, citing a source.

Source: Nine-time Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Jusczyk is retuning to the 49ers on a two-year, $8 million deal. pic.twitter.com/JHeiqoDaYG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2025

Shortly after Schefter reported news of the contract agreement, Kristin Juszczyk posted a video on Instagram and confirmed she and Kyle are staying in the Bay Area.

"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay," Kristin wrote. "We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! ❤️ We’re forever Faithful."

Aside from the Juszczyks themselves, no one likely is happier about this development than 49ers tight end George Kittle, a close friend of the couple.

Kittle, up early on Saturday morning, already is celebrating the reunion.

George Kittle is excited Kyle Juszczyk is returning to the 49ers 💪 pic.twitter.com/cPncCaF5SV — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 15, 2025

Juszczyk reportedly made a free-agent visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, but in the end, he found his way back to the 49ers, where he had spent the last eight seasons.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old has been an integral part of coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme since they both arrived in the Bay Area in 2017, and that partnership will continue.

While Juszczyk carried the ball just 67 times for 237 yards and six touchdowns in his first eight 49ers seasons, he was most effective as a run-blocker and as a pass-catcher, hauling in 281 passes for 2,664 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The 49ers restructured Juszczyk's contract last offseason, and they likely asked him to do so again before he was released earlier this week.

In the end, Juszczyk, a first-time 49ers captain selection in 2024, found his way back to the Bay Area.

