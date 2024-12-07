Shanahan reveals approach to rest of season, beating Bears

The 49ers (5-7) enter Sunday’s matinee against the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Levi’s Stadium desperate to creep into the NFC playoff picture.

And after San Francisco’s past two losses -- to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills -- in which it was outscored 73-20, things are as grim as ever. However, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remains focused at a game-by-game pace.

While talking to Greg Papa on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan,” Shanahan explained his approach to the rest of the 2024 NFL season and how San Francisco can exit Week 14 victorious.

“I don’t even think about getting two in a row -- because two in a row doesn’t matter,” Shanahan told Papa. “We’ve got to get every one in a row. So when it comes to that point, it is one game at a time, and I care about is us playing well versus Chicago.”

The 49ers probably have to win most, if not all, of their remaining five games merely to keep their postseason hopes alive, which is stunning in retrospect, considering Shanahan and San Francisco have made the playoffs in three straight seasons, the NFC Championship Game in the last two and is coming off an overtime Super Bowl LVIII loss to the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs.

Chicago is worse off than San Francisco but has room for growth with 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. Wisely, Shanahan isn’t taking the Bears lightly, or, as he hinted, putting any mind on the 49ers’ looming “Thursday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.

Shanahan instead is dialed in on returning to the win column.

“I think it’s how you’d beat anyone and how we would’ve lost to anyone these last couple of weeks. We got to fix those problems first,” Shanahan told Papa about how San Francisco can beat Chicago. “We have to stop the run … our offense can’t turn the ball over along with our special teams … and when you do turn it over, you better make sure you’re getting some (turnovers), or it’s going to look bad.

“We’ve had six in the second half over these last two weeks and we’ve gotten zero, and we’ve been up all those rushing yards. First things first, let’s stop the run and let's protect the football. If we do that, now we got a game, and it’s always going to come down to the end.”

You heard the coach.

The 49ers have been careless with the football and have no margin for error. And San Francisco can’t allow 389 rushing yards like it has over the last two weeks.

Shanahan made his points while considering the injuries and challenges the 49ers have faced. Though, he made one thing astonishingly clear: San Francisco has to start playing better.

“I want to get back to playing good football that I can be proud [and] our team can be proud of,” Shanahan told Papa. “And that starts this Sunday versus Chicago. When you play that way, I think the right things will happen. I think that will lead to a W.

“But I’m not sitting here looking to the next week or how to get into the playoffs. I want us to play the right way, I want to put good stuff on tape, I want our fans to be proud of how it looks. And when you take care of all of that stuff, it leads to good things.”

The 49ers and their faithful fans haven’t had much to smile about this season. Trying to win games is one thing, but Shanahan wants to see his team elevate its collective process.

Facing a non-contender while in desperation mode is what San Francisco will be doing on Sunday. Shanahan and the 49ers have no choice but to turn the ship around.

