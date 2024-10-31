How Shanahan's Halloween dreams were crushed on 49ers' bye week

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

Perhaps nobody was looking forward to the 49ers' bye week more than Kyle Shanahan.

After a frustrating and difficult 4-4 start to the 2024 NFL season, Shanahan certainly could use the week off to unwind and prepare for a crucial second-half stretch run.

Oh, and to celebrate one of his favorite holidays.

The 49ers coach joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Tuesday, where he was asked about the bye week and his Halloween plans.

"I was actually so pumped, it hit me that we have Halloween off," Shanahan said. "I love dressing up and going around with the kids, and no one knowing who you are, and just having a mask on. I love it."

Shanahan was looking forward to dressing up and trick-or-treating with his three children, who seem to want no part of celebrating the holiday with their dad.

"I was telling them how excited I was to go with them this year," Shanahan continued, "and then my daughter, who's a junior in high school, looked at me, my son, who's a freshman in high school, looked at me, and they're like, 'Dad, we're not going out on Halloween. What do you think?' And I was like, 'Oh, dang.'

"And then I looked to my sixth grader, and I was like, 'Well, I still get to go with you, right?' And she's like, 'Um, dad, that's kind of dorky for you to come with me. You can hang off in the distance.' And I kind of got a [disappointed] face on me, and my older daughter actually felt bad for me. She's like, 'I'll go with you.' I'm like, 'I don't need a pity party, guys.'"

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shanahan joked that after being turned down by all three of his children, he might have to consider having a fourth child to celebrate the holiday with.

"Well, it's just for Halloween, and once every seven years when I have the bye week on that time," Shanahan added.

In the spirit of Halloween, perhaps there's nothing spookier for a parent than realizing your children officially have outgrown their childhood traditions.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast