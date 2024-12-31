49ers CEO York declares Shanahan, Lynch ‘not going anywhere'

Jed York made it abundantly clear where he stands on Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch's futures with the organization.

The 49ers CEO spoke exclusively with The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami on Monday prior to the 49ers' 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium, and confirmed that both the head coach and president of football operations/general manager will return next season despite a very disappointing 2024 NFL season.

“They’re not going anywhere,” York told Kawakami.

York also expressed to Kawakami that while nobody in the organization is happy with the results this season and with how every decision played out, he believes injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Javon Hargrave and others were devastating blows and that the team was unable to turn things around after losses early in the season.

The 49ers CEO added that Shanahan and Lynch have remained steady throughout the process of building a championship roster, and are the best leaders for the team in 2025.

San Francisco (6-10) will close out a frustrating season against the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

And shortly after the regular-season finale, Shanahan and Lynch will get to work re-tooling the roster for the 2025 season.

